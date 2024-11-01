NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Lowered to Neutral Rating by Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.69.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:NEP opened at $19.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $35.15.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.94). NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.96%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 166.06%.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.4% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,161,433 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $125,176,000 after acquiring an additional 250,456 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 3,062,083 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $85,738,000 after purchasing an additional 496,383 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,069,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 850,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 802,161 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $22,172,000 after buying an additional 46,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

