NFT (NFT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

