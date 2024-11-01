NFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.0185

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 1st. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,590.11 or 0.99986642 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00012367 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00006750 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006213 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00058970 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

