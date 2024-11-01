NiSource (NYSE:NI) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.84-1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.85. NiSource also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.700-1.740 EPS.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NI traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.49. 3,135,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,035,585. NiSource has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.51.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.00 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on NiSource from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NiSource from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

