Norris Perne & French LLP MI Acquires Shares of 430 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,821,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 578.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 193,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,023,000 after acquiring an additional 164,989 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $522.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $522.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $380.56 and a fifty-two week high of $538.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

