Norris Perne & French LLP MI Boosts Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned approximately 0.12% of EPAM Systems worth $13,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 14,325.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 657,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,601,000 after purchasing an additional 652,515 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $84,850,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in EPAM Systems by 80.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,017,000 after acquiring an additional 264,570 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 47,294.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 189,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,560,000 after acquiring an additional 188,704 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 97.7% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 338,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,707,000 after acquiring an additional 167,343 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded EPAM Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.89.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE EPAM opened at $188.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $317.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.