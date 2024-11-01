Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 890 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in KLA were worth $16,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,579.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $514,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.0% during the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $666.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $747.12 and a 200 day moving average of $762.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $453.50 and a 12 month high of $896.32.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 108.40%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.74 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 29.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $802.90.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,532,193. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

