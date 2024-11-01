North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Down 16.0 %

Shares of NRT traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. 272,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,111. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $39.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.81.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

