Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 1,029.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 7.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Bank of America lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Novartis stock opened at $108.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.01. The company has a market capitalization of $221.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 34.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

