NovelStem International (NSTM) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Free Report) is one of 26 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare NovelStem International to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NovelStem International and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NovelStem International $10,000.00 -$4.19 million -0.25 NovelStem International Competitors $8.14 billion $125.13 million 3.62

NovelStem International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than NovelStem International. NovelStem International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

NovelStem International has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovelStem International’s peers have a beta of 0.81, meaning that their average share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NovelStem International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovelStem International 0 0 0 0 N/A NovelStem International Competitors 88 811 1392 55 2.60

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.21%. Given NovelStem International’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NovelStem International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.3% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NovelStem International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovelStem International -9,166.67% N/A -73.18% NovelStem International Competitors -23.56% -118.59% -1.40%

Summary

NovelStem International peers beat NovelStem International on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About NovelStem International

NovelStem International Corp., a development stage biotechnology holding company, focuses on development and commercialization of stem cell-based diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018. NovelStem International Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

