Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,996,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 4,300,924 shares.The stock last traded at $107.49 and had previously closed at $111.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.75 and its 200 day moving average is $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $502.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 44,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% during the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.6% during the third quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 57,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 59,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

