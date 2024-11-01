NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Price Down 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) was down 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.69. Approximately 177,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,306,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

NVCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on NovoCure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NovoCure from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.70.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a negative net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,675,000 after buying an additional 264,883 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,378,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,184,000 after buying an additional 125,715 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 760,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after buying an additional 480,600 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 742,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after buying an additional 40,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 475,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after buying an additional 358,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

