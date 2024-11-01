Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF (NASDAQ:NUSB) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF (NASDAQ:NUSB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1008 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,460. Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $25.15.
Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile
