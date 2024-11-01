NXM (NXM) Price Reaches $57.03

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00006972 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,267.65 or 1.00006327 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00006768 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006150 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00058828 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000031 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

