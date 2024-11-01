Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires 1,976 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 0.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Bank AR boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 106.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 84.8% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 114.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,213.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,068 shares of company stock valued at $65,151,372. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $356.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $359.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.06. The company has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $264.85 and a 1-year high of $374.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

