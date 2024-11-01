Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,231 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Lantheus worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 184.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNTH. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $1,495,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,402.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 98,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,540,682.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $1,495,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,402.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $109.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.97 and a 200 day moving average of $93.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

