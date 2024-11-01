Oak Ridge Investments LLC Purchases 1,513 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.47.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $232.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.88. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.08 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.74%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total value of $28,908,439.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,638,157.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,482.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,793 shares of company stock worth $34,300,914. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

