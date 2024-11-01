Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Trading 3.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) was up 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 162 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 159.85 ($2.07). Approximately 270,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 215,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154 ($2.00).

The stock has a market cap of £194.01 million, a PE ratio of 2,670.83 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 168.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 169.41.

In related news, insider Arabella Cecil acquired 3,016 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £5,066.88 ($6,570.98). 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

