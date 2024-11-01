Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price Up 5.2% – Time to Buy?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $23.63. Approximately 7,216,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,534,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Oklo in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Oklo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Oklo Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

