One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) vs. Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Financial Analysis

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) and Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for One Liberty Properties and Selectis Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Liberty Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Selectis Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

One Liberty Properties presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.26%. Given One Liberty Properties’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe One Liberty Properties is more favorable than Selectis Health.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties $90.65 million 6.20 $29.61 million $1.51 17.45 Selectis Health $36.78 million N/A -$3.97 million ($2.01) -1.00

This table compares One Liberty Properties and Selectis Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

One Liberty Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Selectis Health. Selectis Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than One Liberty Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selectis Health has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares One Liberty Properties and Selectis Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties 36.11% 10.58% 4.26% Selectis Health -16.50% N/A -15.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.2% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Selectis Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats Selectis Health on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents. With its focused growth strategy, Selectis intends to deepen its American Southcentral and Southeastern market presence to better serve the aging population along a full continuum of care.

