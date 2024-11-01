OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $18.63 and last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 12310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $224.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $87,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,302.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $87,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 467,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,302.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 170,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $2,880,432.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 556,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,411,784.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,904 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,316. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OneSpaWorld

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 3.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 65,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 20.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 77,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 178.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Stories

