Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.16.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $199.29 on Friday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $136.47 and a one year high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,048. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 22,814 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 5,756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 20,077 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the third quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 39,572 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

