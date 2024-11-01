Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Price

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Twilio from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO traded up $2.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.24. 1,293,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,884. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $83.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twilio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $35,974.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,540,581.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $119,013.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,318,745.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $35,974.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,737 shares in the company, valued at $9,540,581.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,906 shares of company stock worth $3,388,596 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,665,000 after purchasing an additional 140,791 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 78.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,227 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Twilio by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 210,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,856 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Twilio by 58.1% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 57,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 13.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 176,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after buying an additional 21,245 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

