Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,352 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $167.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $178.61. The firm has a market cap of $465.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Melius Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Melius raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.52.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

