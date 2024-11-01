Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Increased by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,142 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.51. 892,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,278,389. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $178.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.81 and a 200 day moving average of $141.58. The firm has a market cap of $472.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Melius raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.52.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

