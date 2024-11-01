Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.68 and last traded at $23.77, with a volume of 34335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

Oriental Land Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.50.

Get Oriental Land alerts:

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $952.08 million during the quarter. Oriental Land had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 17.64%. Research analysts forecast that Oriental Land Co., Ltd. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.