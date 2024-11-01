OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research cut OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Down 2.7 %

OUT opened at $17.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. OUTFRONT Media has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.60. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,724,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 145.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,720,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,825,000 after buying an additional 1,020,719 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 17.3% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,842,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,733,000 after acquiring an additional 419,706 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,927,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,360,000 after acquiring an additional 371,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 479,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 327,584 shares during the period.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

