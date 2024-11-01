Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Price Performance
Shares of OXBR opened at $2.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.95. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.
