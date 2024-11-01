Pacific Sage Partners LLC Acquires 14,250 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pacific Sage Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $7,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DISV. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DISV opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.78.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.