Pacific Sage Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 0.4% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 725.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR grew its position in Deere & Company by 420.0% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.69.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $404.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $420.47.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

