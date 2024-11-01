Pacific Sage Partners LLC Sells 86 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 138,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $203.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.09. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $135.85 and a one year high of $207.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 226.99% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

