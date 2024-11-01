PACS Group (PACS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. PACS Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.
PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $981.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PACS Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PACS Group Price Performance
NYSE:PACS opened at $42.68 on Friday. PACS Group has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About PACS Group
PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.
