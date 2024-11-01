PACS Group (PACS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. PACS Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $981.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PACS Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PACS opened at $42.68 on Friday. PACS Group has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PACS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PACS Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PACS Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PACS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of PACS Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

