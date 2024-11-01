Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.15 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 12.66%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,817,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $18.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

