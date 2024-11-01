PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.16% from the company’s previous close.

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.03.

Get PayPal alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $79.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day moving average of $67.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $83.70.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. FCG Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $3,014,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 156,934.7% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 343,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,957,000 after buying an additional 343,687 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 44.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.