Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Up 23.5 %

Shares of NYSE MD traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.21. 3,254,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,407. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. Pediatrix Medical Group has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO C Marc Richards sold 32,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $328,224.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,272.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,805 shares in the company, valued at $343,783.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO C Marc Richards sold 32,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $328,224.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,272.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,100 shares of company stock valued at $701,889. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

