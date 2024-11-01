Penobscot Wealth Management Acquires 552 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Penobscot Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $312.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $227.11 and a 12 month high of $321.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $311.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.33.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

