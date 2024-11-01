Penobscot Wealth Management Reduces Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Penobscot Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 1.0% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,700.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 750.0% in the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $406.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $480.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.32 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.13.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

