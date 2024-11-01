Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PERI. Lake Street Capital raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Perion Network from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

PERI opened at $8.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $385.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $32.99.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 11.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 18.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,943,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,657,000 after purchasing an additional 624,441 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 43.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after purchasing an additional 522,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,485,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,387,000 after purchasing an additional 35,476 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 4.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,333,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 55,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 580.4% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 264,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 225,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

