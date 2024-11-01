PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,100,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,176,000 after buying an additional 1,122,069 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,543,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 892.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 603,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after buying an additional 542,915 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Italy S.r.l. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,128,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,060,000 after acquiring an additional 417,210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,376. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $49.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.64.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

