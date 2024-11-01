PineStone Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.6% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. PineStone Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Analog Devices worth $160,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,534.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 27,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,419 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the period. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,491,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 74,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $223.11 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.16 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.87. The company has a market cap of $110.77 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.51%.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,447,741.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,495 shares of company stock worth $18,513,858 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

