Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stock

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

GBCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

Stock Performance

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $52.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $41.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $53.93.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $324.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.57 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.48%.

Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 46.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 78,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 20,598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,924,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,539,000 after purchasing an additional 724,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

