PLANET (PLANET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $94,217.43

PLANET (PLANET) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One PLANET token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PLANET has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $94,217.43 worth of PLANET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PLANET has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About PLANET

PLANET launched on May 29th, 2023. PLANET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000,000 tokens. PLANET’s official website is planetrefi.com. PLANET’s official Twitter account is @planetrefi.

PLANET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLANET (PLANET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PLANET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,010 with 851,450,035,658.0182 in circulation. The last known price of PLANET is 0.00000369 USD and is down -4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $77,663.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetrefi.com/.”

