Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. Sells 3,113 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $448,863.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,093,223.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Plexus Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $144.10 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $90.18 and a twelve month high of $153.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.30. Plexus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Plexus by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Farrow Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 7.3% during the first quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Plexus by 1.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.
About Plexus
Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
