Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. Sells 3,113 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $448,863.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,093,223.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $144.10 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $90.18 and a twelve month high of $153.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.30. Plexus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLXS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Plexus by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Farrow Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 7.3% during the first quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Plexus by 1.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.