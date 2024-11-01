Polymath Trading 30.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $40.42 million and $14,821.12 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polymath has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.04795632 USD and is down -26.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $10,348.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

