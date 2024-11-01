Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 651.83 ($8.45) and traded as low as GBX 634 ($8.22). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 634 ($8.22), with a volume of 13,594 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The company has a market cap of £309.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,058.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 651.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 651.78.

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

