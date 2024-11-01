PotCoin (POT) Trading Up 33.6% Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (POT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 1st. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $365.51 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00101813 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011015 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000062 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001421 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

