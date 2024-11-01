PPL (NYSE:PPL) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.56, but opened at $31.76. PPL shares last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 480,948 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average is $29.97.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in PPL during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

