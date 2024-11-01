Principal Securities Inc. Buys 275 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $262.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.20 and a 200 day moving average of $250.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $196.48 and a 52 week high of $270.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.