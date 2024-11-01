Principal Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Principal Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH opened at $103.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.84. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.11 and a 52 week high of $111.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

