PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PROS Price Performance

Shares of PRO stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.93. 410,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,359. The company has a market cap of $990.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PRO. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PROS from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

